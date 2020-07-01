660 Beltrees St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

Beltrees Plaza Apartments - Property Id: 182347



Beltrees Plaza Apartments is in walking distance of historic downtown Dunedin, the Dunedin causeway and the spring training field of the Toronto Blue Jays. Beltrees is a very family friendly community. Beltrees offered a large swimming pool, grilling area and on site laundry room.



The city of Dunedin is rich with its Scottish heritage, you may even hear a bag pipe or two. Every Friday and Saturday you can walk to downtown Dunedin and enjoy the farmers market and the live music. In evening you can enjoy one of the many restaurants or one of the brewery's. Also the City of Dunedin affords many special events throughout the year such as Beer fests, Scottish games, Art and Craft Shows and many 5k run, along the beautiful Bay Shore Drive. You can also visit the Dunedin Historical Museum, or the Dunedin Fine Art Museum. If you want to spend a day at the beach we are a 5 minute drive from Honeymoon Island, or from there you can catch the ferry to Caladesi Island.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182347

No Pets Allowed



