All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 660 Beltrees St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
660 Beltrees St
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

660 Beltrees St

660 Beltrees Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

660 Beltrees Street, Dunedin, FL 34698
Beltrees Plaza

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pool
bbq/grill
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Beltrees Plaza Apartments - Property Id: 182347

Beltrees Plaza Apartments is in walking distance of historic downtown Dunedin, the Dunedin causeway and the spring training field of the Toronto Blue Jays. Beltrees is a very family friendly community. Beltrees offered a large swimming pool, grilling area and on site laundry room.

The city of Dunedin is rich with its Scottish heritage, you may even hear a bag pipe or two. Every Friday and Saturday you can walk to downtown Dunedin and enjoy the farmers market and the live music. In evening you can enjoy one of the many restaurants or one of the brewery's. Also the City of Dunedin affords many special events throughout the year such as Beer fests, Scottish games, Art and Craft Shows and many 5k run, along the beautiful Bay Shore Drive. You can also visit the Dunedin Historical Museum, or the Dunedin Fine Art Museum. If you want to spend a day at the beach we are a 5 minute drive from Honeymoon Island, or from there you can catch the ferry to Caladesi Island.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182347
Property Id 182347

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5382285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Beltrees St have any available units?
660 Beltrees St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 660 Beltrees St have?
Some of 660 Beltrees St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 Beltrees St currently offering any rent specials?
660 Beltrees St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Beltrees St pet-friendly?
No, 660 Beltrees St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 660 Beltrees St offer parking?
No, 660 Beltrees St does not offer parking.
Does 660 Beltrees St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 Beltrees St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Beltrees St have a pool?
Yes, 660 Beltrees St has a pool.
Does 660 Beltrees St have accessible units?
No, 660 Beltrees St does not have accessible units.
Does 660 Beltrees St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 Beltrees St has units with dishwashers.
Does 660 Beltrees St have units with air conditioning?
No, 660 Beltrees St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg