Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:57 PM

635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD

635 Michigan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

635 Michigan Boulevard, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Great townhouse ideally located by Dunedin Country Club with Golf and Tennis. Two miles from Downtown Dunedin, 3 miles from Honeymoon Island and close to Pinellas Trail for walking and biking. Won't Last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD have any available units?
635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
