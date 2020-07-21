Great townhouse ideally located by Dunedin Country Club with Golf and Tennis. Two miles from Downtown Dunedin, 3 miles from Honeymoon Island and close to Pinellas Trail for walking and biking. Won't Last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD have any available units?
635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
635 MICHIGAN BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.