Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
622 EDGEWATER DRIVE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:09 PM

622 EDGEWATER DRIVE

622 Edgewater Drive · (727) 784-5328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Dunedin
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

622 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 224 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Downtown Dunedin SUMMER SEASONAL- Available until 12/28/2020! Househunter or getaway special for those 55+! Walk to restaurants, parks, farmers market & more! Great Clearwater Bay Water View all the way to Caladesi Island! Fully furnished; right next Dunedin Marina, walking distance to restaurants, parks, breweries and more! ! Beautiful updated kitchen with bright east-facing breakfast area, all tile and laminate floors and look at the square footage- no claustrophobia here, this is one big unit for a 1 BR! Covered parking, security building, beautiful pool and clubhouse! Clean no pet, no smoking unit. Price quoted 5 month rate' Includes water/trash/cable. (tenant responsible for cable boxes)Rate & terms vary by length of stay. Does not include app fees, $ 125 cleaning fee or 13% sales tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 EDGEWATER DRIVE have any available units?
622 EDGEWATER DRIVE has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 622 EDGEWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 622 EDGEWATER DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 EDGEWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
622 EDGEWATER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 EDGEWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 622 EDGEWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 622 EDGEWATER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 622 EDGEWATER DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 622 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 EDGEWATER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 622 EDGEWATER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 622 EDGEWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 622 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 622 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 EDGEWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 622 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
