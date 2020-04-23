622 EDGEWATER DRIVE

Amenities

Downtown Dunedin SUMMER SEASONAL- Available until 12/28/2020! Househunter or getaway special for those 55+! Walk to restaurants, parks, farmers market & more! Great Clearwater Bay Water View all the way to Caladesi Island! Fully furnished; right next Dunedin Marina, walking distance to restaurants, parks, breweries and more! ! Beautiful updated kitchen with bright east-facing breakfast area, all tile and laminate floors and look at the square footage- no claustrophobia here, this is one big unit for a 1 BR! Covered parking, security building, beautiful pool and clubhouse! Clean no pet, no smoking unit. Price quoted 5 month rate' Includes water/trash/cable. (tenant responsible for cable boxes)Rate & terms vary by length of stay. Does not include app fees, $ 125 cleaning fee or 13% sales tax.