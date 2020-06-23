All apartments in Dunedin
617 LOUDEN AVENUE

617 Louden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

617 Louden Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Enchanting 1930's cottage in historic portion of Dunedin is waiting for you to make it your new home! This 3 bedroom 1 bath cottage boasts hard wood flooring, built ins, eat in space in kitchen and private patio where you can relax and enjoy the evening breeze. 3rd bedroom is adjacent to the master bedroom and it could be used as an office, nursery or just a large closet! Lots of charm and character in this home. Driveway parking for 2 vehicles. Lawn service included in rent. Cottage is located 3 blocks from downtown Dunedin and all that it has to offer (restaurants, shops, entertainment, Pinellas trail, parks.... you name it!). Minutes from award winning beaches. Don't wait to call this quaint spot your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

