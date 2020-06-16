605 Lexington St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking bbq/grill

Large 2/2 in the heart of Dunedin! Available now! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Charming and spacious! This two bedroom two bathroom in the heart of Dunedin, features a large, open and bright concept. With newer plumbing, roof and a/c unit. Updated bathrooms with walk-in showers in both. Large bedrooms and a sunroom with huge newer windows! This property has a concrete patio, perfect for a BBQ and patio furniture, completely fenced in backyard, with a large double door fence on the side of the home to store your boat, jetskis or camper. The carport offers a closed in utility shed with washer / dryer connections and plenty of room for bikes and kayaks. This home also features solar panels which helps with a portion of the utility bill!



Dunedin is home to many breweries, such as Dunedin Brewery, Cueni, 7th Sun, HOB, Caledonia, Soggy Bottom and Woodwright. As well as some wonderful restaurants, including Hog Island Fish Camp, Kelly's, Casa Tina's, Dunedin Smokehouse, Pisces, Coattails, Eli's BBQ, Sand Piper, and the Black Pearl.



Many attractions as well in Dunedin, home of the spring training for Toronto Blue Jays and close to the Phillies Spring Training as well.



Schedule your showing today, before its gone!



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1803748



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



(RLNE5780388)