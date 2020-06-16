All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

605 Lexington St

605 Lexington Street · No Longer Available
Location

605 Lexington Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Large 2/2 in the heart of Dunedin! Available now! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Charming and spacious! This two bedroom two bathroom in the heart of Dunedin, features a large, open and bright concept. With newer plumbing, roof and a/c unit. Updated bathrooms with walk-in showers in both. Large bedrooms and a sunroom with huge newer windows! This property has a concrete patio, perfect for a BBQ and patio furniture, completely fenced in backyard, with a large double door fence on the side of the home to store your boat, jetskis or camper. The carport offers a closed in utility shed with washer / dryer connections and plenty of room for bikes and kayaks. This home also features solar panels which helps with a portion of the utility bill!

Dunedin is home to many breweries, such as Dunedin Brewery, Cueni, 7th Sun, HOB, Caledonia, Soggy Bottom and Woodwright. As well as some wonderful restaurants, including Hog Island Fish Camp, Kelly's, Casa Tina's, Dunedin Smokehouse, Pisces, Coattails, Eli's BBQ, Sand Piper, and the Black Pearl.

Many attractions as well in Dunedin, home of the spring training for Toronto Blue Jays and close to the Phillies Spring Training as well.

Schedule your showing today, before its gone!

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1803748

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE5780388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Lexington St have any available units?
605 Lexington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 605 Lexington St have?
Some of 605 Lexington St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Lexington St currently offering any rent specials?
605 Lexington St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Lexington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Lexington St is pet friendly.
Does 605 Lexington St offer parking?
Yes, 605 Lexington St does offer parking.
Does 605 Lexington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Lexington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Lexington St have a pool?
No, 605 Lexington St does not have a pool.
Does 605 Lexington St have accessible units?
No, 605 Lexington St does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Lexington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Lexington St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Lexington St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 605 Lexington St has units with air conditioning.
