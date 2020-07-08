All apartments in Dunedin
559 Norfolk Street

Location

559 Norfolk Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

w/d hookup
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Great Home with Huge Fenced Yard and Storage Shed
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,464 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agre

(RLNE5778949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 559 Norfolk Street have any available units?
559 Norfolk Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 559 Norfolk Street have?
Some of 559 Norfolk Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 559 Norfolk Street currently offering any rent specials?
559 Norfolk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 559 Norfolk Street pet-friendly?
No, 559 Norfolk Street is not pet friendly.
Does 559 Norfolk Street offer parking?
No, 559 Norfolk Street does not offer parking.
Does 559 Norfolk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 559 Norfolk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 559 Norfolk Street have a pool?
Yes, 559 Norfolk Street has a pool.
Does 559 Norfolk Street have accessible units?
No, 559 Norfolk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 559 Norfolk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 559 Norfolk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 559 Norfolk Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 559 Norfolk Street has units with air conditioning.

