All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 488 MACLEOD TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
488 MACLEOD TERRACE
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

488 MACLEOD TERRACE

488 Macleod Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

488 Macleod Terrace, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features tile floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 488 MACLEOD TERRACE have any available units?
488 MACLEOD TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 488 MACLEOD TERRACE have?
Some of 488 MACLEOD TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 488 MACLEOD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
488 MACLEOD TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 MACLEOD TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 488 MACLEOD TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 488 MACLEOD TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 488 MACLEOD TERRACE offers parking.
Does 488 MACLEOD TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 488 MACLEOD TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 MACLEOD TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 488 MACLEOD TERRACE has a pool.
Does 488 MACLEOD TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 488 MACLEOD TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 488 MACLEOD TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 488 MACLEOD TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 488 MACLEOD TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 488 MACLEOD TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with BalconiesDunedin Apartments with Gyms
Dunedin Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg