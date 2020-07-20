Rent Calculator
466 MAIN STREET
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:25 AM
1 of 20
466 MAIN STREET
466 Main Street
No Longer Available
Location
466 Main Street, Dunedin, FL 34698
Amenities
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Extremely cute downtown garage apartment. This is the apartment above the garage behind the main house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 466 MAIN STREET have any available units?
466 MAIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dunedin, FL
.
Is 466 MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
466 MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 466 MAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dunedin
.
Does 466 MAIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 466 MAIN STREET offers parking.
Does 466 MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 466 MAIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 466 MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 466 MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 466 MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 466 MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 466 MAIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 466 MAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 466 MAIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
