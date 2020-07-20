All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:25 AM

466 MAIN STREET

466 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

466 Main Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Extremely cute downtown garage apartment. This is the apartment above the garage behind the main house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 466 MAIN STREET have any available units?
466 MAIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
Is 466 MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
466 MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 466 MAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 466 MAIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 466 MAIN STREET offers parking.
Does 466 MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 466 MAIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 466 MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 466 MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 466 MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 466 MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 466 MAIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 466 MAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 466 MAIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
