Dunedin, FL
428 Milwaukee Ave
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:54 AM

428 Milwaukee Ave

428 Milwaukee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

428 Milwaukee Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Call Thomas R GAspari at 727 642 3678 for more info on this stunning 1 bedroom cottage style home.
Utilities are included in rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 Milwaukee Ave have any available units?
428 Milwaukee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 428 Milwaukee Ave have?
Some of 428 Milwaukee Ave's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 Milwaukee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
428 Milwaukee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Milwaukee Ave pet-friendly?
No, 428 Milwaukee Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 428 Milwaukee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 428 Milwaukee Ave offers parking.
Does 428 Milwaukee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 Milwaukee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Milwaukee Ave have a pool?
No, 428 Milwaukee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 428 Milwaukee Ave have accessible units?
No, 428 Milwaukee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Milwaukee Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 Milwaukee Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 428 Milwaukee Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 428 Milwaukee Ave has units with air conditioning.
