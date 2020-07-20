All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:56 AM

361 COLONIAL COURT

361 Colonial Court · No Longer Available
Location

361 Colonial Court, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful home in Downtown Dunedin area. Small easy care lawn with private outdoor space. Great location just minutes to Downtown. Nice quiet cul de sac. Open floor plan, lots of light, great for everyone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 361 COLONIAL COURT have any available units?
361 COLONIAL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
Is 361 COLONIAL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
361 COLONIAL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 361 COLONIAL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 361 COLONIAL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 361 COLONIAL COURT offer parking?
No, 361 COLONIAL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 361 COLONIAL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 361 COLONIAL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 361 COLONIAL COURT have a pool?
No, 361 COLONIAL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 361 COLONIAL COURT have accessible units?
No, 361 COLONIAL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 361 COLONIAL COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 361 COLONIAL COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 361 COLONIAL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 361 COLONIAL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
