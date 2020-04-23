3304 Covered Bridge Dr E

Call Thomas R Gaspari 727 642 3678 for more info on this 3 bedroom townhome in gated community, Near community pool.This freshly painted unit is move in ready. Master Bedroom downstairs.Screened patio.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
