All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 319 ALBERT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
319 ALBERT STREET
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:49 AM

319 ALBERT STREET

319 Albert Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

319 Albert Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Downtown Dunedin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 ALBERT STREET have any available units?
319 ALBERT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
Is 319 ALBERT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
319 ALBERT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 ALBERT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 319 ALBERT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 319 ALBERT STREET offer parking?
No, 319 ALBERT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 319 ALBERT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 ALBERT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 ALBERT STREET have a pool?
No, 319 ALBERT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 319 ALBERT STREET have accessible units?
No, 319 ALBERT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 319 ALBERT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 ALBERT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 ALBERT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 ALBERT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with BalconyDunedin Apartments with Gym
Dunedin Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg