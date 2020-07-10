Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 319 ALBERT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
319 ALBERT STREET
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:49 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
319 ALBERT STREET
319 Albert Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
319 Albert Street, Dunedin, FL 34698
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Downtown Dunedin
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 319 ALBERT STREET have any available units?
319 ALBERT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dunedin, FL
.
Is 319 ALBERT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
319 ALBERT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 ALBERT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 319 ALBERT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dunedin
.
Does 319 ALBERT STREET offer parking?
No, 319 ALBERT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 319 ALBERT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 ALBERT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 ALBERT STREET have a pool?
No, 319 ALBERT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 319 ALBERT STREET have accessible units?
No, 319 ALBERT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 319 ALBERT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 ALBERT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 ALBERT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 ALBERT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Similar Pages
Dunedin 1 Bedrooms
Dunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with Balcony
Dunedin Apartments with Gym
Dunedin Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FL
Carrollwood, FL
Trinity, FL
East Lake, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FL
Northdale, FL
Westchase, FL
Ruskin, FL
Brooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg