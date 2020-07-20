All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 31 EDGEWATER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
31 EDGEWATER DRIVE
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:05 PM

31 EDGEWATER DRIVE

31 Edgewater Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

31 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rarely does a rental home in a waterfront location like this come on the market! Impress your friends and relatives with this lovely open plan single family home on Edgewater Drive in delightful Dunedin, Florida! With such beautiful sunsets and photographic worthy views, it won't be difficult to motivate oneself to walk, bike, kayak, fish off the dock and happily maintain an active stimulating lifestyle. Then, to have at your disposal the opportunities available that Dunedin offers! Great restaurants, breweries, parks, busy marina, sugary sand beaches at Honeymoon and Caladesi Island State Parks, the nationally famous Pinellas Trail, art shows, festivals, Jolley Trolley, just to name a few! This home features 2 bedrooms plus den/office, 2 baths, an updated kitchen and interior laundry. Set up an appointment today to see this home as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 EDGEWATER DRIVE have any available units?
31 EDGEWATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 31 EDGEWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 31 EDGEWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 EDGEWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
31 EDGEWATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 EDGEWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 31 EDGEWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 31 EDGEWATER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 31 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 31 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 EDGEWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 EDGEWATER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 31 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 31 EDGEWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 31 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 31 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 EDGEWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with BalconiesDunedin Apartments with Gyms
Dunedin Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg