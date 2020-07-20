31 EDGEWATER DRIVE

Amenities

Rarely does a rental home in a waterfront location like this come on the market! Impress your friends and relatives with this lovely open plan single family home on Edgewater Drive in delightful Dunedin, Florida! With such beautiful sunsets and photographic worthy views, it won't be difficult to motivate oneself to walk, bike, kayak, fish off the dock and happily maintain an active stimulating lifestyle. Then, to have at your disposal the opportunities available that Dunedin offers! Great restaurants, breweries, parks, busy marina, sugary sand beaches at Honeymoon and Caladesi Island State Parks, the nationally famous Pinellas Trail, art shows, festivals, Jolley Trolley, just to name a few! This home features 2 bedrooms plus den/office, 2 baths, an updated kitchen and interior laundry. Set up an appointment today to see this home as soon as possible.