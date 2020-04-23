300 WOODETTE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym game room parking pool bike storage

Enjoy the lifestyle of this desirable waterfront community located on Ward Island off the Dunedin Causeway. This fabulous 6th floor corner condominium unit boasts amazing views of the Gulf of Mexico from every room. The interior features a brand new kitchen with an area that would be perfect for a home office. A spacious dining room and living room with access to your own private balcony. This split plan features a master bedroom with an en suite. Its pocket doors offer privacy between the main living area and the second large bedroom and bath. For your convenience, a washer and dryer is also located in the unit. Free basic cable.

Spend time relaxing by the pool or fishing off the dock. This waterfront community also offers a clubhouse with lounge, fitness center, game room, carports, workshop, bike storage and private storage.

The Dunedin causeway offers many amenities and restaurants walking distance to Pinellas Trail and Downtown Dunedin. Walk or bike along the water to Honeymoon Island, one of the most beautiful beaches in Florida. Golf at the Dunedin Country Club. Store your boat at one of the nearby marinas.

This location is wonderful for anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle. It’s a must see! Call now to schedule a private showing.