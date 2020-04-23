All apartments in Dunedin
Location

300 Woodette Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
bike storage
Enjoy the lifestyle of this desirable waterfront community located on Ward Island off the Dunedin Causeway. This fabulous 6th floor corner condominium unit boasts amazing views of the Gulf of Mexico from every room. The interior features a brand new kitchen with an area that would be perfect for a home office. A spacious dining room and living room with access to your own private balcony. This split plan features a master bedroom with an en suite. Its pocket doors offer privacy between the main living area and the second large bedroom and bath. For your convenience, a washer and dryer is also located in the unit. Free basic cable.
Spend time relaxing by the pool or fishing off the dock. This waterfront community also offers a clubhouse with lounge, fitness center, game room, carports, workshop, bike storage and private storage.
The Dunedin causeway offers many amenities and restaurants walking distance to Pinellas Trail and Downtown Dunedin. Walk or bike along the water to Honeymoon Island, one of the most beautiful beaches in Florida. Golf at the Dunedin Country Club. Store your boat at one of the nearby marinas.
This location is wonderful for anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle. It’s a must see! Call now to schedule a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 WOODETTE DRIVE have any available units?
300 WOODETTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 300 WOODETTE DRIVE have?
Some of 300 WOODETTE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 WOODETTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
300 WOODETTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 WOODETTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 300 WOODETTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 300 WOODETTE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 300 WOODETTE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 300 WOODETTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 WOODETTE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 WOODETTE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 300 WOODETTE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 300 WOODETTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 300 WOODETTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 300 WOODETTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 WOODETTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 WOODETTE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 WOODETTE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
