2920 Bayshore Blvd 48

Amenities
Beach rental park model short term or 6 months - Property Id: 304708
1 bedroom 1 bath park with fireplace and patio located in nice resort
1/8 mi to kayak, 3 mi to Honeymoon Island beaches, 25 minutes to Clearwater beach. Just 23 mi from St Petersburg & Tampa. Resort features a heated swimming pool, shuffleboard courts, horseshoe pits, pet walk, pet park, fitness room, laundry facilities, mail room, and clubhouse with planned activities. Small to medium dogs allowed with non refundable pet fee $500 long term, short term negotiable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304708
Property Id 304708
(RLNE5877616)