2920 Bayshore Blvd 48

2920 Bayshore Boulevard · (815) 514-7520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2920 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin, FL 34698

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 48 · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
shuffle board
Beach rental park model short term or 6 months - Property Id: 304708

1 bedroom 1 bath park with fireplace and patio located in nice resort
1/8 mi to kayak, 3 mi to Honeymoon Island beaches, 25 minutes to Clearwater beach. Just 23 mi from St Petersburg & Tampa. Resort features a heated swimming pool, shuffleboard courts, horseshoe pits, pet walk, pet park, fitness room, laundry facilities, mail room, and clubhouse with planned activities. Small to medium dogs allowed with non refundable pet fee $500 long term, short term negotiable.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

