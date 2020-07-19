All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:23 AM

2887 TURTLE TERRACE

2887 Turtle Ter · No Longer Available
Location

2887 Turtle Ter, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Come home to beautiful Country Woods Palm Harbor. This well-appointed, very well maintained, 3/2/3, plus office pool home awaits. Superb split floor plan. Enter foyer through to formal living space, formal dining and public area; architectural features; 15’ft volume ceilings; views to exterior living spaces; custom treatments and fixtures. Come through to bright, airy and spacious family living area with wood-burning fireplace and kitchen counter breakfast bar and additional kitchen dining cove. Open to outdoor pool and caged lanai area. Master on-suite; spa tub, walk-ins, dressing, extra vanities, maximum lighting and well-designed windows. Ample storage, spacious laundry room, 3 car garage with storage. The home is located perfectly convenient to CR 1, Curlew and Tampa Road; easy access to Tampa and coast, great area schools. Enjoy the water fun, Island State Parks, neighborhood parks, hiking/biking trails, Golfing, Country Clubs, Shopping, Dining, Boating, Marinas and the many community events during the year nearby. All-inclusive maintenance contracts; grounds, pool. Just enjoy the home. Application fee $50 per adult. Security deposit $3200.00 Upon vacating, tenant pays for all cleaning. One original-owner home. Pets and pet fees negotiable with approval. Scheduled showings. Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2887 TURTLE TERRACE have any available units?
2887 TURTLE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 2887 TURTLE TERRACE have?
Some of 2887 TURTLE TERRACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2887 TURTLE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2887 TURTLE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2887 TURTLE TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2887 TURTLE TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 2887 TURTLE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 2887 TURTLE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 2887 TURTLE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2887 TURTLE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2887 TURTLE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 2887 TURTLE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 2887 TURTLE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2887 TURTLE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2887 TURTLE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2887 TURTLE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2887 TURTLE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2887 TURTLE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
