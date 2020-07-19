2887 TURTLE TERRACE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Come home to beautiful Country Woods Palm Harbor. This well-appointed, very well maintained, 3/2/3, plus office pool home awaits. Superb split floor plan. Enter foyer through to formal living space, formal dining and public area; architectural features; 15’ft volume ceilings; views to exterior living spaces; custom treatments and fixtures. Come through to bright, airy and spacious family living area with wood-burning fireplace and kitchen counter breakfast bar and additional kitchen dining cove. Open to outdoor pool and caged lanai area. Master on-suite; spa tub, walk-ins, dressing, extra vanities, maximum lighting and well-designed windows. Ample storage, spacious laundry room, 3 car garage with storage. The home is located perfectly convenient to CR 1, Curlew and Tampa Road; easy access to Tampa and coast, great area schools. Enjoy the water fun, Island State Parks, neighborhood parks, hiking/biking trails, Golfing, Country Clubs, Shopping, Dining, Boating, Marinas and the many community events during the year nearby. All-inclusive maintenance contracts; grounds, pool. Just enjoy the home. Application fee $50 per adult. Security deposit $3200.00 Upon vacating, tenant pays for all cleaning. One original-owner home. Pets and pet fees negotiable with approval. Scheduled showings. Call today.