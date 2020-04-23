2653 Woodette Drive

Amenities
Available 02/22/20 Dunedin Causeway Triplex 1B1B Furnished/ Unfurnish - Property Id: 50696
Location! Location! Just a short walk or bike ride to Honeymoon Isle, Pinellas Trail, Restaurants, Fitness club,, grocery store, and so much more. All you will need is personal belongings to enjoy your very private, beautifully furnished triplex unit.
Can be rented monthly as vacation rental @ $1850 a month with all utilities included./$500security deposit $150 pet deposit, $150 cleaning fee.
Floor plan has entry to office,living rm/dining rm.combo, galley kitchen,large brm w/en-suite, new vanity,linen closet& shower/tub combo.
A lg. Kitchen pantry,hall& linen closet and TWO LG. bdrm closets !
There is a luxury King Platinum Bed with adj.base! Massage, wave, head-up/down from this leggett and platt remote.
Last week in Feb rent free with long term lease.
Bug extermination incl
No Smoking
Long term-
$1350.00 sec dep
Tenant pays all utilities
$500 non-refundable pet dep.
$150 cleaning fee
Apply on turbotenant.com
Credit/bkgrnd check $45
Call 3142161880 SHOWING NOW!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/50696
Property Id 50696
(RLNE5482186)