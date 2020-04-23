All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated February 2 2020

2653 Woodette Drive

2653 Woodette Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2653 Woodette Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Available 02/22/20 Dunedin Causeway Triplex 1B1B Furnished/ Unfurnish - Property Id: 50696

Location! Location! Just a short walk or bike ride to Honeymoon Isle, Pinellas Trail, Restaurants, Fitness club,, grocery store, and so much more. All you will need is personal belongings to enjoy your very private, beautifully furnished triplex unit.

Can be rented monthly as vacation rental @ $1850 a month with all utilities included./$500security deposit $150 pet deposit, $150 cleaning fee.

Floor plan has entry to office,living rm/dining rm.combo, galley kitchen,large brm w/en-suite, new vanity,linen closet& shower/tub combo.
A lg. Kitchen pantry,hall& linen closet and TWO LG. bdrm closets !
There is a luxury King Platinum Bed with adj.base! Massage, wave, head-up/down from this leggett and platt remote.
Last week in Feb rent free with long term lease.
Bug extermination incl
No Smoking
Long term-
$1350.00 sec dep
Tenant pays all utilities
$500 non-refundable pet dep.
$150 cleaning fee
Apply on turbotenant.com
Credit/bkgrnd check $45
Call 3142161880 SHOWING NOW!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/50696
Property Id 50696

(RLNE5482186)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2653 Woodette Drive have any available units?
2653 Woodette Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 2653 Woodette Drive have?
Some of 2653 Woodette Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2653 Woodette Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2653 Woodette Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2653 Woodette Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2653 Woodette Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2653 Woodette Drive offer parking?
No, 2653 Woodette Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2653 Woodette Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2653 Woodette Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2653 Woodette Drive have a pool?
No, 2653 Woodette Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2653 Woodette Drive have accessible units?
No, 2653 Woodette Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2653 Woodette Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2653 Woodette Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2653 Woodette Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2653 Woodette Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

