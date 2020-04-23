2653 Woodette Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Available 02/22/20 Dunedin Causeway Triplex 1B1B Furnished/ Unfurnish - Property Id: 50696



Location! Location! Just a short walk or bike ride to Honeymoon Isle, Pinellas Trail, Restaurants, Fitness club,, grocery store, and so much more. All you will need is personal belongings to enjoy your very private, beautifully furnished triplex unit.



Can be rented monthly as vacation rental @ $1850 a month with all utilities included./$500security deposit $150 pet deposit, $150 cleaning fee.



Floor plan has entry to office,living rm/dining rm.combo, galley kitchen,large brm w/en-suite, new vanity,linen closet& shower/tub combo.

A lg. Kitchen pantry,hall& linen closet and TWO LG. bdrm closets !

There is a luxury King Platinum Bed with adj.base! Massage, wave, head-up/down from this leggett and platt remote.

Last week in Feb rent free with long term lease.

Bug extermination incl

No Smoking

Long term-

$1350.00 sec dep

Tenant pays all utilities

$500 non-refundable pet dep.

$150 cleaning fee

Apply on turbotenant.com

Credit/bkgrnd check $45

Call 3142161880 SHOWING NOW!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/50696

