All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 2616 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
2616 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W
Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:05 AM

2616 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W

2616 St Josephs Dr W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2616 St Josephs Dr W, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Dunedin Causeway Waterfront.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W have any available units?
2616 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
Is 2616 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W currently offering any rent specials?
2616 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W pet-friendly?
No, 2616 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 2616 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W offer parking?
No, 2616 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W does not offer parking.
Does 2616 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W have a pool?
No, 2616 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W does not have a pool.
Does 2616 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W have accessible units?
No, 2616 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2616 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2616 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2616 SAINT JOSEPH DRIVE W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg