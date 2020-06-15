All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated May 25 2020 at 7:14 PM

2539 GARY CIRCLE

2539 Gary Circle · (727) 784-6040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2539 Gary Circle, Dunedin, FL 34698

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 702 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
hot tub
lobby
Marina Place on the Causeway in Dunedin is located in a community of outdoor adventure, stylish living with the grand reward of coming home to beautiful sun rises in the morning and wonderful sunsets in the evening! A carefree lifestyle which includes sweeping open views of the Gulf of Mexico and the Marina to Honeymoon Island! This penthouse condo offers private locked lobby entrance and elevator into completely updated home that includes hand scraped hardwood flooring, plantation shutters over living area sliders, beautiful maple soft close cabinets in the kitchen with granite counters, new lighting and appliances into dining area which could also serve as a den/office! Updated master suite with barn door entrance into the master bath with double closets and built ins, walk in tiled shower with frameless glass and granite counters. Plantation shutters over sliding doors out to balcony overlooking the Marina. There is a full size washer/dryer located in the laundry closet along with guest bedroom and bath. Just off the lobby is a meeting/entertainment room that can be used or out to the open community pool with heated spa overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. This is a non smoking residence with water, sewer, trash (trash chute on every floor), basic cable included in the rent. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2539 GARY CIRCLE have any available units?
2539 GARY CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2539 GARY CIRCLE have?
Some of 2539 GARY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2539 GARY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2539 GARY CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2539 GARY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2539 GARY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 2539 GARY CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 2539 GARY CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 2539 GARY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2539 GARY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2539 GARY CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2539 GARY CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2539 GARY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2539 GARY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2539 GARY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2539 GARY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2539 GARY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2539 GARY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
