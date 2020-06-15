2539 GARY CIRCLE

Amenities

Marina Place on the Causeway in Dunedin is located in a community of outdoor adventure, stylish living with the grand reward of coming home to beautiful sun rises in the morning and wonderful sunsets in the evening! A carefree lifestyle which includes sweeping open views of the Gulf of Mexico and the Marina to Honeymoon Island! This penthouse condo offers private locked lobby entrance and elevator into completely updated home that includes hand scraped hardwood flooring, plantation shutters over living area sliders, beautiful maple soft close cabinets in the kitchen with granite counters, new lighting and appliances into dining area which could also serve as a den/office! Updated master suite with barn door entrance into the master bath with double closets and built ins, walk in tiled shower with frameless glass and granite counters. Plantation shutters over sliding doors out to balcony overlooking the Marina. There is a full size washer/dryer located in the laundry closet along with guest bedroom and bath. Just off the lobby is a meeting/entertainment room that can be used or out to the open community pool with heated spa overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. This is a non smoking residence with water, sewer, trash (trash chute on every floor), basic cable included in the rent. No pets please.