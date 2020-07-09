2515 MARQUIS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This inviting home is what you've been searching for. Hard wood flooring and plush carpet flooring is found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, matching appliances, and a breakfast bar/nook. The bedrooms are spacious and offer great comfort for relaxing at the end of the day. The living spaces are filled with natural light coming from the lovely windows throughout the interior. The wonderful, fenced backyard features a sparkling pool and patio for summer fun and entertainment. Apply online today!