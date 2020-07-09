All apartments in Dunedin
2515 MARQUIS DRIVE

2515 Marquis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2515 Marquis Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This inviting home is what you've been searching for. Hard wood flooring and plush carpet flooring is found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, matching appliances, and a breakfast bar/nook. The bedrooms are spacious and offer great comfort for relaxing at the end of the day. The living spaces are filled with natural light coming from the lovely windows throughout the interior. The wonderful, fenced backyard features a sparkling pool and patio for summer fun and entertainment. Apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 MARQUIS DRIVE have any available units?
2515 MARQUIS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 2515 MARQUIS DRIVE have?
Some of 2515 MARQUIS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 MARQUIS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2515 MARQUIS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 MARQUIS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2515 MARQUIS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 2515 MARQUIS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2515 MARQUIS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2515 MARQUIS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 MARQUIS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 MARQUIS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2515 MARQUIS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2515 MARQUIS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2515 MARQUIS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 MARQUIS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2515 MARQUIS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2515 MARQUIS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2515 MARQUIS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

