2371 Lake Heather Heights Ct

2371 Lake Heather Heights Court, Dunedin, FL 34698
Amenities
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Call or text Ashtin Brock(727) 422-3686 about this Dunedin 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condominium with Valted Ceilings, fresh paint, tile throughout, parking, minutes from Shopping, Restaurants, and the oh so cool downtown Dunendin AND so much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
