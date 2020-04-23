All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM

2371 Lake Heather Heights Ct

2371 Lake Heather Heights Court · No Longer Available
Location

2371 Lake Heather Heights Court, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Call or text Ashtin Brock(727) 422-3686 about this Dunedin 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condominium with Valted Ceilings, fresh paint, tile throughout, parking, minutes from Shopping, Restaurants, and the oh so cool downtown Dunendin AND so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2371 Lake Heather Heights Ct have any available units?
2371 Lake Heather Heights Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
Is 2371 Lake Heather Heights Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2371 Lake Heather Heights Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2371 Lake Heather Heights Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2371 Lake Heather Heights Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 2371 Lake Heather Heights Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2371 Lake Heather Heights Ct offers parking.
Does 2371 Lake Heather Heights Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2371 Lake Heather Heights Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2371 Lake Heather Heights Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2371 Lake Heather Heights Ct has a pool.
Does 2371 Lake Heather Heights Ct have accessible units?
No, 2371 Lake Heather Heights Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2371 Lake Heather Heights Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2371 Lake Heather Heights Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2371 Lake Heather Heights Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2371 Lake Heather Heights Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
