236 Somerset Circle North, Dunedin, FL 34698 Somerset of Dunedin
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Call Tom Gaspari 727-642-3678 .Great end unit villa! 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Updated kitchen overlooking great room. Enclosed lanai offers nice extra space for a den or home office. Built in dresser in master bedroom. Master has a walk in closet.Both bathrooms have been updated. Painted in warm contemporary colors wood floors with carpeted bedrooms. Nice backyard space. Community offers pool and tennis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 236 Somerset Cir N have any available units?
236 Somerset Cir N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 236 Somerset Cir N have?
Some of 236 Somerset Cir N's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 Somerset Cir N currently offering any rent specials?
236 Somerset Cir N is not currently offering any rent specials.