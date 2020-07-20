236 Somerset Cir N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access tennis court

Call Tom Gaspari 727-642-3678 .Great end unit villa! 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Updated kitchen overlooking great room. Enclosed lanai offers nice extra space for a den or home office. Built in dresser in master bedroom. Master has a walk in closet.Both bathrooms have been updated. Painted in warm contemporary colors wood floors with carpeted bedrooms. Nice backyard space. Community offers pool and tennis.