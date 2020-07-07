All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:29 AM

2204 ELIZABETH WAY

2204 Elizabeth Way · No Longer Available
Location

2204 Elizabeth Way, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THIS LISTING SUBMITTED FOR STATISTICAL PURPOSES ONLY - IT HAS BEEN RENTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 ELIZABETH WAY have any available units?
2204 ELIZABETH WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 2204 ELIZABETH WAY have?
Some of 2204 ELIZABETH WAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 ELIZABETH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2204 ELIZABETH WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 ELIZABETH WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2204 ELIZABETH WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 2204 ELIZABETH WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2204 ELIZABETH WAY offers parking.
Does 2204 ELIZABETH WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 ELIZABETH WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 ELIZABETH WAY have a pool?
No, 2204 ELIZABETH WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2204 ELIZABETH WAY have accessible units?
No, 2204 ELIZABETH WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 ELIZABETH WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 ELIZABETH WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2204 ELIZABETH WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2204 ELIZABETH WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

