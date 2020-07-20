All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated May 14 2019 at 6:37 PM

2017 Jefferson Avenue

2017 Jefferson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2017 Jefferson Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 2 bed 2 full bath home with open plan and beautiful finishes. This home is steps from Fairway Estates golf community, Hammock Park and just a few blocks from the water and Pinellas Trail! This home has been renovated with vinyl plank waterproof flooring, hurricane windows and doors, new paint, new fixtures, remodeled kitchen with quartz counters and shaker cabinets, stainless appliances, impact windows, new roof, new a/c, new electrical panel and new outlets and switches, new vinyl fence and new exterior patio! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
2017 Jefferson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 2017 Jefferson Avenue have?
Some of 2017 Jefferson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Jefferson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2017 Jefferson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2017 Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
No, 2017 Jefferson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2017 Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Jefferson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
No, 2017 Jefferson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2017 Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 Jefferson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2017 Jefferson Avenue has units with air conditioning.
