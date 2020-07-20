2017 Jefferson Avenue

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled 2 bed 2 full bath home with open plan and beautiful finishes. This home is steps from Fairway Estates golf community, Hammock Park and just a few blocks from the water and Pinellas Trail! This home has been renovated with vinyl plank waterproof flooring, hurricane windows and doors, new paint, new fixtures, remodeled kitchen with quartz counters and shaker cabinets, stainless appliances, impact windows, new roof, new a/c, new electrical panel and new outlets and switches, new vinyl fence and new exterior patio! Schedule your showing today!
Listing Courtesy Of COASTAL PROPERTIES GROUP
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.