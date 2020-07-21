All apartments in Dunedin
1922 BELCHER ROAD
Last updated January 18 2020 at 2:52 AM

1922 BELCHER ROAD

1922 N Belcher Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1922 N Belcher Rd, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Spacious 3Bedrooms, 2Bathrooms house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 BELCHER ROAD have any available units?
1922 BELCHER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1922 BELCHER ROAD have?
Some of 1922 BELCHER ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 BELCHER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1922 BELCHER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 BELCHER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1922 BELCHER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1922 BELCHER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1922 BELCHER ROAD offers parking.
Does 1922 BELCHER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 BELCHER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 BELCHER ROAD have a pool?
No, 1922 BELCHER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1922 BELCHER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1922 BELCHER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 BELCHER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 BELCHER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1922 BELCHER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1922 BELCHER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
