Call Thomas Gaspari at 727-642-3678 Single family pool home. 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Fresh paint, laminate & tile flooring.Private screened pool, large fenced back yard. Lawn and Pool will be maintained by owner.1 small pet ok
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1852 Sourwood Blvd have any available units?
1852 Sourwood Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1852 Sourwood Blvd have?
Some of 1852 Sourwood Blvd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1852 Sourwood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1852 Sourwood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1852 Sourwood Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1852 Sourwood Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1852 Sourwood Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1852 Sourwood Blvd offers parking.
Does 1852 Sourwood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1852 Sourwood Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1852 Sourwood Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1852 Sourwood Blvd has a pool.
Does 1852 Sourwood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1852 Sourwood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1852 Sourwood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1852 Sourwood Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1852 Sourwood Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1852 Sourwood Blvd has units with air conditioning.
