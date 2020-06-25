All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated May 30 2020

1757 Santa Anna Dr

1757 Santa Anna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1757 Santa Anna Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Call Tom Gaspari 727-642-3678 to see this 3 Br 2 Ba Dunedin pool home. Lawn and pool maintenance included in rent. convenient to Honeymoon Island and Caladesi Island State Parks and the Pinellas Trail. Close to shopping and restaurants in downtown Dunedin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1757 Santa Anna Dr have any available units?
1757 Santa Anna Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1757 Santa Anna Dr have?
Some of 1757 Santa Anna Dr's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1757 Santa Anna Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1757 Santa Anna Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1757 Santa Anna Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1757 Santa Anna Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1757 Santa Anna Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1757 Santa Anna Dr offers parking.
Does 1757 Santa Anna Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1757 Santa Anna Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1757 Santa Anna Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1757 Santa Anna Dr has a pool.
Does 1757 Santa Anna Dr have accessible units?
No, 1757 Santa Anna Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1757 Santa Anna Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1757 Santa Anna Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1757 Santa Anna Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1757 Santa Anna Dr has units with air conditioning.
