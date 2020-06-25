Call Tom Gaspari 727-642-3678 to see this 3 Br 2 Ba Dunedin pool home. Lawn and pool maintenance included in rent. convenient to Honeymoon Island and Caladesi Island State Parks and the Pinellas Trail. Close to shopping and restaurants in downtown Dunedin
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1757 Santa Anna Dr have any available units?
1757 Santa Anna Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1757 Santa Anna Dr have?
Some of 1757 Santa Anna Dr's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1757 Santa Anna Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1757 Santa Anna Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.