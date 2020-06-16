1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

LOCATION, LOCATION! Gorgeous single family home with a detached over size 2 car garage, 2 bedroom 2 bath with a bonus room offers granite countertops and NEW stainless steel appliances and new tile flooring throughout! This is a MUST see and LOCATION, Steps away from Pinellas Trail and close to Downtown Dunedin where you will find excellent Dining and Entertainment. Best part, a quick walk only a couple blocks from the water where you can enjoy the most breathtaking sunsets. This home has an open layout and every detail is stunning, even complete with ultra modern barn doors and spa like bathrooms. Spacious backyard makes for endless possibilities.