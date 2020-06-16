All apartments in Dunedin
Dunedin, FL
1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:11 PM

1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE

1630 Santa Anna Drive · (727) 259-4365
Location

1630 Santa Anna Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
LOCATION, LOCATION! Gorgeous single family home with a detached over size 2 car garage, 2 bedroom 2 bath with a bonus room offers granite countertops and NEW stainless steel appliances and new tile flooring throughout! This is a MUST see and LOCATION, Steps away from Pinellas Trail and close to Downtown Dunedin where you will find excellent Dining and Entertainment. Best part, a quick walk only a couple blocks from the water where you can enjoy the most breathtaking sunsets. This home has an open layout and every detail is stunning, even complete with ultra modern barn doors and spa like bathrooms. Spacious backyard makes for endless possibilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE have any available units?
1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE have?
Some of 1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
