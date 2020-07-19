All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1556 LYNDA LANE

1556 Lynda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1556 Lynda Lane, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful end unit villa in 55+ community. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an extra loft. One car garage. Unit has been nicely maintained. Sq ftg larger than tax records indicate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1556 LYNDA LANE have any available units?
1556 LYNDA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1556 LYNDA LANE have?
Some of 1556 LYNDA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1556 LYNDA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1556 LYNDA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1556 LYNDA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1556 LYNDA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1556 LYNDA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1556 LYNDA LANE offers parking.
Does 1556 LYNDA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1556 LYNDA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1556 LYNDA LANE have a pool?
No, 1556 LYNDA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1556 LYNDA LANE have accessible units?
No, 1556 LYNDA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1556 LYNDA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1556 LYNDA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1556 LYNDA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1556 LYNDA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
