Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:42 PM

1519 BASS BOULEVARD

1519 Bass Boulevard · (727) 345-6006
Location

1519 Bass Boulevard, Dunedin, FL 34698

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2050 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest suite
LAKE FRONT HOME WITH HUGE DECK. 3 BEDROOMS, 4 BATHS!! TWO Master Suites!!! GREAT DUNEDIN LOCATION: Minutes to the Gulf Beaches. Walk to Main Street Where you can Enjoy Main Streets Awesome Shops, Restaurants and Weekend Festivals. Stroll Down to the Marina and Waterfront Park to Enjoy the Day with Family and Friends. This Home has Beautiful Views of Lake Sperry just off the Huge Backyard Deck & Screened-in Back Patio with WET BAR. There is a Fenced-in Side Yard with a Tree Swing and Screened in Front Porch. As you Enter the 2050 Square Ft. Open Floor Plan with Tile Flooring Though-out, you will be Amazed with All the Updates made to this Home. All Four Full Bathrooms are Updated with Vanities, Fixtures & Décor. The Luxury Kitchen has New Cabinets, Counter Tops, Tile Backsplash, Appliances and Fixtures. The Breakfast Nook Opens Up to the Kitchen. This Home Offers an Enormous Master Bedroom and EnSuite Master Bath with a Large Walk-in Shower. 2nd Master Suite with EnSuite Bath PERFECT for GUEST SUITE!!! All Bedrooms have Ceiling Fans with Light Fixtures and Lots of Closet Space. Inside Laundry Closet with Hook Ups. The 2 Car Garage with Automatic Door Opener Also has Plenty of Extra Storage Space. Pet OK with $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 BASS BOULEVARD have any available units?
1519 BASS BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1519 BASS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1519 BASS BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 BASS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1519 BASS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 BASS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1519 BASS BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 1519 BASS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1519 BASS BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1519 BASS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 BASS BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 BASS BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1519 BASS BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1519 BASS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1519 BASS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 BASS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1519 BASS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1519 BASS BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1519 BASS BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
