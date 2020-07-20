1519 BASS BOULEVARD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest suite

LAKE FRONT HOME WITH HUGE DECK. 3 BEDROOMS, 4 BATHS!! TWO Master Suites!!! GREAT DUNEDIN LOCATION: Minutes to the Gulf Beaches. Walk to Main Street Where you can Enjoy Main Streets Awesome Shops, Restaurants and Weekend Festivals. Stroll Down to the Marina and Waterfront Park to Enjoy the Day with Family and Friends. This Home has Beautiful Views of Lake Sperry just off the Huge Backyard Deck & Screened-in Back Patio with WET BAR. There is a Fenced-in Side Yard with a Tree Swing and Screened in Front Porch. As you Enter the 2050 Square Ft. Open Floor Plan with Tile Flooring Though-out, you will be Amazed with All the Updates made to this Home. All Four Full Bathrooms are Updated with Vanities, Fixtures & Décor. The Luxury Kitchen has New Cabinets, Counter Tops, Tile Backsplash, Appliances and Fixtures. The Breakfast Nook Opens Up to the Kitchen. This Home Offers an Enormous Master Bedroom and EnSuite Master Bath with a Large Walk-in Shower. 2nd Master Suite with EnSuite Bath PERFECT for GUEST SUITE!!! All Bedrooms have Ceiling Fans with Light Fixtures and Lots of Closet Space. Inside Laundry Closet with Hook Ups. The 2 Car Garage with Automatic Door Opener Also has Plenty of Extra Storage Space. Pet OK with $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee.