1515 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill

Live the Waterfront Lifestyle without paying the price!! This garden style home boasts a newly renovated kitchen, fresh paint throughout, and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Additional features include spacious rooms, lots of oversized closets, and a large screened balcony for relaxing and enjoying the lush greenery outside. This unit comes with an assigned covered parking space and an on-site storage space. Harbour Oakes boasts a serene setting and a prime location that is less than 1 mile from Downtown Dunedin and the Marina. The community offers a pool, courtyard recreation areas, and direct access to the Pinellas trail. Across the street is a waterfront resort with restaurants, a tiki bar, public pool, and boat docks. One block away are parks with waterfront access, a public dock and fishing pier, outdoor exercise area, play areas, pavilions, grills, and kayak launch into St. Joseph Sound. You also have easy access to schools, hospitals, public transportation, community centers, shops, entertainment, Honeymoon Island, and World Famous Clearwater Beach. Rent includes basic cable, water, sewer, & trash service. Relax by the pool, enjoy the charming markets, art, music, food, dog friendly establishments, and festivals that Downtown Dunedin is known for, or explore Pinellas County via the Pinellas Trail. You can live where others vacation. Come see all this home has to offer!!