1410 Duncan Loop South

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool internet access yoga

7-205 Available 07/15/20 Self-guided tours are available!!! To schedule a showing, please call Darius DeBuhr with A-Team Apartment Rentals at 727-295-7699. This gated apartment community sits minutes away from Downtown Dunedin, Caladesi Island, Honeymoon Island, and the nation's #1 rated beach, Clearwater Beach. The town of Dunedin is also known for its small-town charm and walkable Main Street that is lined with many locally owned restaurants, pubs, shops, inns, and craft breweries. Advertised price is for the standard two bedroom two bath. Photos shown also include the townhomes and loft style units. Pricing will vary depending on the model you choose. Call or text me now for additional information.



Darius DeBuhr, A-Team Apartment Rentals at 727-295-7699



Yoga DJ, Interior Designer, Licensed Real Estate Agent and Rental Ninja, Dedicated Dad & Husband



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1410-duncan-loop-s-dunedin-fl-34698-usa-unit-7-205/87c6f289-e6aa-48d2-8aee-4a97ee443c28



(RLNE5849886)