Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1410 Duncan Loop South

1410 Duncan Loop East · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1410 Duncan Loop East, Dunedin, FL 34698

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-205 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,347

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1173 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
internet access
yoga
7-205 Available 07/15/20 Self-guided tours are available!!! To schedule a showing, please call Darius DeBuhr with A-Team Apartment Rentals at 727-295-7699. This gated apartment community sits minutes away from Downtown Dunedin, Caladesi Island, Honeymoon Island, and the nation's #1 rated beach, Clearwater Beach. The town of Dunedin is also known for its small-town charm and walkable Main Street that is lined with many locally owned restaurants, pubs, shops, inns, and craft breweries. Advertised price is for the standard two bedroom two bath. Photos shown also include the townhomes and loft style units. Pricing will vary depending on the model you choose. Call or text me now for additional information.

Darius DeBuhr, A-Team Apartment Rentals at 727-295-7699

Yoga DJ, Interior Designer, Licensed Real Estate Agent and Rental Ninja, Dedicated Dad & Husband

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1410-duncan-loop-s-dunedin-fl-34698-usa-unit-7-205/87c6f289-e6aa-48d2-8aee-4a97ee443c28

(RLNE5849886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Duncan Loop South have any available units?
1410 Duncan Loop South has a unit available for $1,347 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1410 Duncan Loop South have?
Some of 1410 Duncan Loop South's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Duncan Loop South currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Duncan Loop South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Duncan Loop South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 Duncan Loop South is pet friendly.
Does 1410 Duncan Loop South offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Duncan Loop South does offer parking.
Does 1410 Duncan Loop South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 Duncan Loop South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Duncan Loop South have a pool?
Yes, 1410 Duncan Loop South has a pool.
Does 1410 Duncan Loop South have accessible units?
No, 1410 Duncan Loop South does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Duncan Loop South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Duncan Loop South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 Duncan Loop South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1410 Duncan Loop South has units with air conditioning.
