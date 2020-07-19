All apartments in Dunedin
1371 Amberlea Dr. E.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1371 Amberlea Dr. E.

1371 Amberlea Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

1371 Amberlea Drive East, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home in Dunedin - You'll love living in this clean three bedroom home featuring a nice floor plan with warm paint colors, carpet flooring, fenced yard and a nice park just down the street. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested.

We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our Virtual Tour which feels as real as being right there in the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.

TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cLAYsXGGHft

We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com.

Pets: We do accept pets weighing 35 lbs. or less and a maximum of 2 pets. No more than 1 cat is allowed and the cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30 for one pet or $50 for two pets. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.

We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.

(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).

Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.

To get to the home, take580 Main St, North on Sunlight Dr, R on Brook Dr, R on Amberlea.

You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com. (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you.

(RLNE4582217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1371 Amberlea Dr. E. have any available units?
1371 Amberlea Dr. E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
Is 1371 Amberlea Dr. E. currently offering any rent specials?
1371 Amberlea Dr. E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1371 Amberlea Dr. E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1371 Amberlea Dr. E. is pet friendly.
Does 1371 Amberlea Dr. E. offer parking?
Yes, 1371 Amberlea Dr. E. offers parking.
Does 1371 Amberlea Dr. E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1371 Amberlea Dr. E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1371 Amberlea Dr. E. have a pool?
No, 1371 Amberlea Dr. E. does not have a pool.
Does 1371 Amberlea Dr. E. have accessible units?
No, 1371 Amberlea Dr. E. does not have accessible units.
Does 1371 Amberlea Dr. E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1371 Amberlea Dr. E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1371 Amberlea Dr. E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1371 Amberlea Dr. E. does not have units with air conditioning.
