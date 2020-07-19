Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in Dunedin. This is a great home with a large living room and kitchen. Screened in porch at the back of the house. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping centers, Downtown Dunedin and much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1362 S LOTUS DRIVE have any available units?
1362 S LOTUS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
Is 1362 S LOTUS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1362 S LOTUS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.