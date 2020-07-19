All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 1362 S LOTUS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
1362 S LOTUS DRIVE
Last updated July 19 2019 at 12:06 AM

1362 S LOTUS DRIVE

1362 S Lotus Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1362 S Lotus Dr, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in Dunedin. This is a great home with a large living room and kitchen. Screened in porch at the back of the house. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping centers, Downtown Dunedin and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1362 S LOTUS DRIVE have any available units?
1362 S LOTUS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
Is 1362 S LOTUS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1362 S LOTUS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1362 S LOTUS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1362 S LOTUS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1362 S LOTUS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1362 S LOTUS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1362 S LOTUS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1362 S LOTUS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1362 S LOTUS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1362 S LOTUS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1362 S LOTUS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1362 S LOTUS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1362 S LOTUS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1362 S LOTUS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1362 S LOTUS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1362 S LOTUS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with BalconiesDunedin Apartments with Gyms
Dunedin Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg