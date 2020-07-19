Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 130 CITRUS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
130 CITRUS AVENUE
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:39 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
130 CITRUS AVENUE
130 Citrus Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
130 Citrus Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698
Amenities
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute home near downtown Dunedin, Pinellas Trail, and water
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 130 CITRUS AVENUE have any available units?
130 CITRUS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dunedin, FL
.
What amenities does 130 CITRUS AVENUE have?
Some of 130 CITRUS AVENUE's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 130 CITRUS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
130 CITRUS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 CITRUS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 130 CITRUS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dunedin
.
Does 130 CITRUS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 130 CITRUS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 130 CITRUS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 CITRUS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 CITRUS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 130 CITRUS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 130 CITRUS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 130 CITRUS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 130 CITRUS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 CITRUS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 CITRUS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 CITRUS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
Similar Pages
Dunedin 1 Bedrooms
Dunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with Balconies
Dunedin Apartments with Gyms
Dunedin Apartments with Pools
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FL
Carrollwood, FL
Trinity, FL
East Lake, FL
New Port Richey, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FL
Odessa, FL
Westchase, FL
Ruskin, FL
Brooksville, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg