Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:39 AM

130 CITRUS AVENUE

130 Citrus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

130 Citrus Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute home near downtown Dunedin, Pinellas Trail, and water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 CITRUS AVENUE have any available units?
130 CITRUS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 130 CITRUS AVENUE have?
Some of 130 CITRUS AVENUE's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 CITRUS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
130 CITRUS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 CITRUS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 130 CITRUS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 130 CITRUS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 130 CITRUS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 130 CITRUS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 CITRUS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 CITRUS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 130 CITRUS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 130 CITRUS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 130 CITRUS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 130 CITRUS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 CITRUS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 CITRUS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 CITRUS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
