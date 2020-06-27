All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

1261 SPALDING ROAD

1261 Spalding Road · No Longer Available
Location

1261 Spalding Road, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Superior Dunedin Duplex for Rent, Great location, no traffic, near old downtown, marina, Pinellas Trail, beaches and parks. 2 bedroom, one bath, kitchen, utility room, porch, patio, and privacy fenced backyard. Large front yard on a corner lot on dead end street, with minimum traffic. Concrete patio and sidewalks, driveway, all appliances including dishwasher. Pets OK but must be approved by manager. The floors are original old Florida terrazzo they are easy to maintain. Central air conditioning and heating, one year lease minimum. Contact the manager Judy Primm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1261 SPALDING ROAD have any available units?
1261 SPALDING ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1261 SPALDING ROAD have?
Some of 1261 SPALDING ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1261 SPALDING ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1261 SPALDING ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1261 SPALDING ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1261 SPALDING ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1261 SPALDING ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1261 SPALDING ROAD offers parking.
Does 1261 SPALDING ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1261 SPALDING ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1261 SPALDING ROAD have a pool?
No, 1261 SPALDING ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1261 SPALDING ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1261 SPALDING ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1261 SPALDING ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1261 SPALDING ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1261 SPALDING ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1261 SPALDING ROAD has units with air conditioning.

