1261 SPALDING ROAD

Superior Dunedin Duplex for Rent, Great location, no traffic, near old downtown, marina, Pinellas Trail, beaches and parks. 2 bedroom, one bath, kitchen, utility room, porch, patio, and privacy fenced backyard. Large front yard on a corner lot on dead end street, with minimum traffic. Concrete patio and sidewalks, driveway, all appliances including dishwasher. Pets OK but must be approved by manager. The floors are original old Florida terrazzo they are easy to maintain. Central air conditioning and heating, one year lease minimum. Contact the manager Judy Primm