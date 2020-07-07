All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 1048 Concord Drive West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
1048 Concord Drive West
Last updated December 3 2019 at 6:17 AM

1048 Concord Drive West

1048 Concord Drive West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1048 Concord Drive West, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 12/16/19 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent on a 14-16 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1048 Concord Drive West have any available units?
1048 Concord Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
Is 1048 Concord Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
1048 Concord Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1048 Concord Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1048 Concord Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 1048 Concord Drive West offer parking?
Yes, 1048 Concord Drive West offers parking.
Does 1048 Concord Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1048 Concord Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1048 Concord Drive West have a pool?
Yes, 1048 Concord Drive West has a pool.
Does 1048 Concord Drive West have accessible units?
No, 1048 Concord Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 1048 Concord Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1048 Concord Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1048 Concord Drive West have units with air conditioning?
No, 1048 Concord Drive West does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg