1038 Angle Road

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Dunedin 3br/2ba/fenced duplex! - DUPLEX 3BR/2BA IN DUNEDIN. Unique opportunity in Dunedin with the special well maintained 3br/2ba duplex approximately 1208 sq ft. This open and bright floor plan features neutral paint throughout with, ceiling fans, stackable washer/dryer and large yard great for entertaining family and friends. One small pet with $300NR pet fee. NO FENCED IN BACK YARD. Limit 20lbs. Home has easy access to downtown Dunedin, Honeymoon Island, parks and recreations, shops, fine dining, pinellas trail and only a short drive to the sugary sand of Clearwater Beach!



First month's rent and equal security deposit apply. Trash and water included.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 630, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions please call Lisa 813-532-9680



