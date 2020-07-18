Rent Calculator
1032 Bass Blvd
1032 Bass Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
1032 Bass Boulevard, Dunedin, FL 34698
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Please call Donna Blackstone at 727-686-1376 for more information or to schedule an appointment to see this 2/1 apartment. Freshly painted and cleaned. A short walk to downtown Dunedin.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1032 Bass Blvd have any available units?
1032 Bass Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dunedin, FL
.
What amenities does 1032 Bass Blvd have?
Some of 1032 Bass Blvd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 1032 Bass Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1032 Bass Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 Bass Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1032 Bass Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1032 Bass Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1032 Bass Blvd offers parking.
Does 1032 Bass Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 Bass Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 Bass Blvd have a pool?
No, 1032 Bass Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1032 Bass Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1032 Bass Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 Bass Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1032 Bass Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1032 Bass Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1032 Bass Blvd has units with air conditioning.
