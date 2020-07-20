Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 1023 San Pedro Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
1023 San Pedro Dr
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:58 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1023 San Pedro Dr
1023 San Pedro Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1023 San Pedro Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*COMING SOON* UPDATED 3/2/2 in Dunedin!!!
Newly Remodeled Kitchen
New Interior/Exterior Paint
Fenced in Back Yard
Central Heat & Air
Washer & Dryer Hook Up
Easy to Clean Tile/Laminate Flooring in the Common Areas
Plush carpet in the bedrooms
*No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem!
Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the BBB and Largo Chamber of Commerce
(RLNE4975072)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1023 San Pedro Dr have any available units?
1023 San Pedro Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dunedin, FL
.
What amenities does 1023 San Pedro Dr have?
Some of 1023 San Pedro Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1023 San Pedro Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1023 San Pedro Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 San Pedro Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 San Pedro Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1023 San Pedro Dr offer parking?
No, 1023 San Pedro Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1023 San Pedro Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 San Pedro Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 San Pedro Dr have a pool?
No, 1023 San Pedro Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1023 San Pedro Dr have accessible units?
No, 1023 San Pedro Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 San Pedro Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 San Pedro Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 San Pedro Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1023 San Pedro Dr has units with air conditioning.
