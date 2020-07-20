1023 San Pedro Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

*COMING SOON* UPDATED 3/2/2 in Dunedin!!!



Newly Remodeled Kitchen

New Interior/Exterior Paint

Fenced in Back Yard

Central Heat & Air

Washer & Dryer Hook Up

Easy to Clean Tile/Laminate Flooring in the Common Areas

Plush carpet in the bedrooms



*No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem!



Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the BBB and Largo Chamber of Commerce



(RLNE4975072)