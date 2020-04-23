All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated February 2 2020 at 5:21 AM

1020 DELEON DRIVE

1020 Deleon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Deleon Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
55+ COMMUNITY! Heather Hill. Lovely 2nd floor unit with elevator. This community features a clubhouse, pool, carport, and laundry facility in the bldg. NO PETS ALLOWED. Rare to find a rental in this complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 DELEON DRIVE have any available units?
1020 DELEON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1020 DELEON DRIVE have?
Some of 1020 DELEON DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 DELEON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1020 DELEON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 DELEON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1020 DELEON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1020 DELEON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1020 DELEON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1020 DELEON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 DELEON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 DELEON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1020 DELEON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1020 DELEON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1020 DELEON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 DELEON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 DELEON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 DELEON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 DELEON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

