55+ COMMUNITY! Heather Hill. Lovely 2nd floor unit with elevator. This community features a clubhouse, pool, carport, and laundry facility in the bldg. NO PETS ALLOWED. Rare to find a rental in this complex.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1020 DELEON DRIVE have any available units?
1020 DELEON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1020 DELEON DRIVE have?
Some of 1020 DELEON DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 DELEON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1020 DELEON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.