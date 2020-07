Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard gym game room parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving sauna accessible elevator hot tub

ELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLE & REDIFINE YOUR CONCEPT OF HOMEContemporary Living in an exciting downtown location, your new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom luxuriousapartment offers convenient features and modern amenities that perfectly compliment your city life.The Landmark South boasts impressive amenity areas including a state of the art fitness center, pool andspa, resort-style courtyards, entertainment lounge, children’s game room, pet spa and business center.Now you can enjoy work and play, all in one place, with something for everyone in the family. Discoverour community for yourself with a personalized tour.Downtown Doral is one of the city's hottest up and coming neighborhoods - quiet and peaceful, yet wellconnected. Lucky for you, The Landmark South is in the heart of it all.LUXURY, LOCATION, AND CONVENIENCE