Doral West Apartment Homes.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge gym parking playground pool e-payments garage hot tub internet access tennis court bbq/grill coffee bar dog park fire pit new construction

Close to the magic. Far from the frenzy. Sixteen miles west of downtown Miami is Doral West, a gated oasis that some might refer to as downright dreamy. Spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom garden or townhome-style apartments overlook an expansive lake, a winding 13-acre walking (or running!) trail wraps all the way around it. Two sparkling, resort-style pools beckon you after a full workout in the newly-updated fitness center (or afternoon match at the private tennis court). No matter what your idea of fun is, Doral West has “relaxing weekend” written all over it.But don’t let the laidback vibe fool you. It’s only minutes from the area's most progressive employers and the A-rated Doral school district, as well as an abundance of shopping, dining and popular entertainment. Less than a mile from the Florida Turnpike and 11 miles from Miami International Airport, even longer trips feel shorter. Experience the indulgence of living at a place like Doral West. Book a tour today.