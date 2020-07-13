All apartments in Doral
Camden Doral Villas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Camden Doral Villas

4600 NW 114th Ave · (940) 312-7879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4600 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL 33178

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1906 · Avail. now

$1,919

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1051 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1411 · Avail. Sep 15

$2,089

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Unit 0309 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,089

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Unit 1802 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,089

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Doral Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
business center
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet cafe
smoke-free community
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Experience South Florida in a unique, upscale community that boasts stylish finishes and resort-style amenities. Every one, two and three bedroom floor plan is set in two-story townhomes with a private entrance and attached garage. Inside the homes, our residents enjoy walnut-plank flooring, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and an island, spacious walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, full-size washers and dryers and more. Our pet-friendly, non-smoking community also offers a fenced dog park, access to beautifully manicured walking trails, high-endurance fitness center, lakeside swimming pool, boardwalk, and playground. Only a few minutes by car/trolley or a short walk separates you from exploring the city or taking a walk on white sandy beaches. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $125
Move-in Fees: $350
Additional: Cable and Internet $98, Valet Living (trash pickup) $35, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 3 pets per apartment home
rent: $30 per pet per month
restrictions: Restricted breeds: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive. Call us with any pet-related questions!
Storage Details: Storage unit: $50/month; Attached garage: included in townhomes

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Doral Villas have any available units?
Camden Doral Villas has 10 units available starting at $1,919 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Camden Doral Villas have?
Some of Camden Doral Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Doral Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Doral Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Doral Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Doral Villas is pet friendly.
Does Camden Doral Villas offer parking?
Yes, Camden Doral Villas offers parking.
Does Camden Doral Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Doral Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Doral Villas have a pool?
Yes, Camden Doral Villas has a pool.
Does Camden Doral Villas have accessible units?
No, Camden Doral Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Doral Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Doral Villas has units with dishwashers.
Does Camden Doral Villas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Camden Doral Villas has units with air conditioning.
