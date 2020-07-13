Camden Doral Villas

Amenities
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Experience South Florida in a unique, upscale community that boasts stylish finishes and resort-style amenities. Every one, two and three bedroom floor plan is set in two-story townhomes with a private entrance and attached garage. Inside the homes, our residents enjoy walnut-plank flooring, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and an island, spacious walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, full-size washers and dryers and more. Our pet-friendly, non-smoking community also offers a fenced dog park, access to beautifully manicured walking trails, high-endurance fitness center, lakeside swimming pool, boardwalk, and playground. Only a few minutes by car/trolley or a short walk separates you from exploring the city or taking a walk on white sandy beaches. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject ...