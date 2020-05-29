All apartments in Doral
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:24 AM

8237 NW 34th Dr

8237 Northwest 34th Drive · (786) 348-4088
Location

8237 Northwest 34th Drive, Doral, FL 33122

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 8237 · Avail. now

$7,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Be the first one to live in this Luxury three story Single Family Home in the exclusive gated community of Oasis. The house features 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms with 4,723 sq. ft. and over $ 200K in upgrades; stunning flooring throughout, Jacuzzi, summer BBQ kitchen on the rooftop terrace perfect for entertaining your guests. A brand new Italian and custom made kitchen will be installed with Jenn-Air appliances, spacious family room, dining and large wine cellar. Huge master suite, and oversized walk-in closet, elegant cabinets & countertops, tailored faucets, and his & hers vanities.Steps away of Doral City Place where you can enjoy fine dining, shops and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8237 NW 34th Dr have any available units?
8237 NW 34th Dr has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8237 NW 34th Dr have?
Some of 8237 NW 34th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8237 NW 34th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8237 NW 34th Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8237 NW 34th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8237 NW 34th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 8237 NW 34th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8237 NW 34th Dr does offer parking.
Does 8237 NW 34th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8237 NW 34th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8237 NW 34th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8237 NW 34th Dr has a pool.
Does 8237 NW 34th Dr have accessible units?
No, 8237 NW 34th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8237 NW 34th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8237 NW 34th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8237 NW 34th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8237 NW 34th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
