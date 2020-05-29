8237 NW 34th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Be the first one to live in this Luxury three story Single Family Home in the exclusive gated community of Oasis. The house features 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms with 4,723 sq. ft. and over $ 200K in upgrades; stunning flooring throughout, Jacuzzi, summer BBQ kitchen on the rooftop terrace perfect for entertaining your guests. A brand new Italian and custom made kitchen will be installed with Jenn-Air appliances, spacious family room, dining and large wine cellar. Huge master suite, and oversized walk-in closet, elegant cabinets & countertops, tailored faucets, and his & hers vanities.Steps away of Doral City Place where you can enjoy fine dining, shops and entertainment.