8175 NW 104 Avenue

Amenities
BRAND NEW 2020 UNIT . 2 Master Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Baths, Tiled All Floors, Impact Door, Hurricane Proof Windows with Treatment "Zebra" Shades, Contemporary Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steels Appliances, Voice Controlled Amazon Alexa Home Automation, Gated Community, Resort Style Clubhouse with Water Park, Pool, Jacuzzi, Child Play Area, Day Care Room, Sports Fields, Gym etc. etc. Walking distance to Water Parks, Shopping Centers, Dolphin Mall,International Mall, Restaurants, Charter School and More. Just minutes from the International Airport and Major Freeways