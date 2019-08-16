All apartments in Doral
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

8175 NW 104 Avenue

8175 NW 104th Ave · (954) 226-6437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8175 NW 104th Ave, Doral, FL 33178

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
new construction
BRAND NEW 2020 UNIT . 2 Master Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Baths, Tiled All Floors, Impact Door, Hurricane Proof Windows with Treatment "Zebra" Shades, Contemporary Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steels Appliances, Voice Controlled Amazon Alexa Home Automation, Gated Community, Resort Style Clubhouse with Water Park, Pool, Jacuzzi, Child Play Area, Day Care Room, Sports Fields, Gym etc. etc. Walking distance to Water Parks, Shopping Centers, Dolphin Mall,International Mall, Restaurants, Charter School and More. Just minutes from the International Airport and Major Freeways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8175 NW 104 Avenue have any available units?
8175 NW 104 Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8175 NW 104 Avenue have?
Some of 8175 NW 104 Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8175 NW 104 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8175 NW 104 Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8175 NW 104 Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8175 NW 104 Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 8175 NW 104 Avenue offer parking?
No, 8175 NW 104 Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8175 NW 104 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8175 NW 104 Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8175 NW 104 Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8175 NW 104 Avenue has a pool.
Does 8175 NW 104 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8175 NW 104 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8175 NW 104 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8175 NW 104 Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8175 NW 104 Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8175 NW 104 Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
