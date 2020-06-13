All apartments in Doral
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

6310 Northwest 103rd Place

6310 Northwest 103rd Place · (786) 325-8986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6310 Northwest 103rd Place, Doral, FL 33178
Land Mark at Boral

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
6310 Northwest 103rd Place Apt #106, Doral, FL 33178 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Freddy Rivero, Avantiway Realty, (786) 325-8986. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: allowed. Spectacular apartment on street level with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full size bathrooms, ready to move in! Large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white quartz countertops and under-counter wine cooler. Tall windows and blackout curtains. Community full of amenities. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ¡Espectacular apartamento en el nivel de la calle con 3 habitaciones amplias y 2 baños completos, listo para mudarse! Comedor grande en la cocina con electrodomésticos de acero inoxidable, encimeras de cuarzo blanco y vinoteca bajo encimera. Ventanas altas y cortinas opacas. Comunidad llena de comodidades. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3581094 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6310 Northwest 103rd Place have any available units?
6310 Northwest 103rd Place has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6310 Northwest 103rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
6310 Northwest 103rd Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6310 Northwest 103rd Place pet-friendly?
No, 6310 Northwest 103rd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 6310 Northwest 103rd Place offer parking?
No, 6310 Northwest 103rd Place does not offer parking.
Does 6310 Northwest 103rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6310 Northwest 103rd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6310 Northwest 103rd Place have a pool?
No, 6310 Northwest 103rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 6310 Northwest 103rd Place have accessible units?
No, 6310 Northwest 103rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6310 Northwest 103rd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6310 Northwest 103rd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6310 Northwest 103rd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6310 Northwest 103rd Place does not have units with air conditioning.
