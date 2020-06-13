Amenities
6310 Northwest 103rd Place Apt #106, Doral, FL 33178 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Freddy Rivero, Avantiway Realty, (786) 325-8986. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: allowed. Spectacular apartment on street level with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full size bathrooms, ready to move in! Large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white quartz countertops and under-counter wine cooler. Tall windows and blackout curtains. Community full of amenities. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ¡Espectacular apartamento en el nivel de la calle con 3 habitaciones amplias y 2 baños completos, listo para mudarse! Comedor grande en la cocina con electrodomésticos de acero inoxidable, encimeras de cuarzo blanco y vinoteca bajo encimera. Ventanas altas y cortinas opacas. Comunidad llena de comodidades. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3581094 ]