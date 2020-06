Amenities

Single Family Home!!! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with garden view and 1 car garage in the heart of Doral, Exclusive Doral Pines, Gated community. Enjoy the great amenities Doral Park Country Club has to offer such as Pool, security, Gym, Spa, tennis and Children play area all at no additional cost to you.