5350 NW 84th Ave

Amenities

Brand New Condominium at 5350 Paseo Blvd in Downtown DORAL,02 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms, Master Bath Shower and Dual Sinks, Walk-in Closet. This Unit features S steel Appliances. Modern Kitchen. Ceramic Floor. Blinds and shades. All the closets in the bedrooms will be installed. Eastern City views. Amenities include Party Lounge Room, Conference Room, VALET PARKING, Sauna, GYM, Children Game Room, Social Clubroom, Climatized Pool, Spa-Jacuzzi, World Class Fitness Center, Pet-Friendly (Some Restrictions applied), Minutes to Major Shopping Centers, A+ Schools. 01 Assigned and covered Parking Space. Water, Basic Cable, Basic Internet included. Short term rentals may be considered (at higher rental rate).