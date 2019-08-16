All apartments in Doral
Find more places like 5350 NW 84th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doral, FL
/
5350 NW 84th Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:46 PM

5350 NW 84th Ave

5350 Northwest 84th Avenue · (786) 553-1360
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Doral
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5350 Northwest 84th Avenue, Doral, FL 33166

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1009 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
sauna
valet service
Brand New Condominium at 5350 Paseo Blvd in Downtown DORAL,02 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms, Master Bath Shower and Dual Sinks, Walk-in Closet. This Unit features S steel Appliances. Modern Kitchen. Ceramic Floor. Blinds and shades. All the closets in the bedrooms will be installed. Eastern City views. Amenities include Party Lounge Room, Conference Room, VALET PARKING, Sauna, GYM, Children Game Room, Social Clubroom, Climatized Pool, Spa-Jacuzzi, World Class Fitness Center, Pet-Friendly (Some Restrictions applied), Minutes to Major Shopping Centers, A+ Schools. 01 Assigned and covered Parking Space. Water, Basic Cable, Basic Internet included. Short term rentals may be considered (at higher rental rate).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5350 NW 84th Ave have any available units?
5350 NW 84th Ave has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5350 NW 84th Ave have?
Some of 5350 NW 84th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5350 NW 84th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5350 NW 84th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5350 NW 84th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5350 NW 84th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5350 NW 84th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5350 NW 84th Ave does offer parking.
Does 5350 NW 84th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5350 NW 84th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5350 NW 84th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5350 NW 84th Ave has a pool.
Does 5350 NW 84th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5350 NW 84th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5350 NW 84th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5350 NW 84th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5350 NW 84th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5350 NW 84th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5350 NW 84th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St
Doral, FL 33178
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave
Doral, FL 33122
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct
Doral, FL 33178
Gran Vista
4400 NW 79th Ave
Doral, FL 33166
5250 Park
5250 NW 84th Ave
Doral, FL 33166
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct
Doral, FL 33122

Similar Pages

Doral 1 BedroomsDoral 2 Bedrooms
Doral Apartments with GymDoral Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Doral Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL
Lauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Doral Landings East

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity