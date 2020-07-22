All apartments in Doral
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM

4350 Northwest 107th Avenue

4350 Northwest 107th Avenue · (786) 592-2443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4350 Northwest 107th Avenue, Doral, FL 33178

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 301-2 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
4350 Northwest 107th Avenue Apt #301-2, Doral, FL 33178 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/22/2020. Pets: allowed. Great 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment @ Enclave in Doral. Unit offers open living/dining Area, balcony, W/D, parking & great amenities. Community is gated & offers pool, jacuzzi, club house, gym, tennis court, racquetball court. Close proximity to schools, shops, restaurants, etc. Easy To Show! [ Published 22-Jul-20 / ID 3633653 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4350 Northwest 107th Avenue have any available units?
4350 Northwest 107th Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4350 Northwest 107th Avenue have?
Some of 4350 Northwest 107th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4350 Northwest 107th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4350 Northwest 107th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4350 Northwest 107th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4350 Northwest 107th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4350 Northwest 107th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4350 Northwest 107th Avenue offers parking.
Does 4350 Northwest 107th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4350 Northwest 107th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4350 Northwest 107th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4350 Northwest 107th Avenue has a pool.
Does 4350 Northwest 107th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4350 Northwest 107th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4350 Northwest 107th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4350 Northwest 107th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4350 Northwest 107th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4350 Northwest 107th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
