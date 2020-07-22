Amenities
4350 Northwest 107th Avenue Apt #301-2, Doral, FL 33178 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/22/2020. Pets: allowed. Great 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment @ Enclave in Doral. Unit offers open living/dining Area, balcony, W/D, parking & great amenities. Community is gated & offers pool, jacuzzi, club house, gym, tennis court, racquetball court. Close proximity to schools, shops, restaurants, etc. Easy To Show! [ Published 22-Jul-20 / ID 3633653 ]